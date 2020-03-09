Now, rent two-wheelers from Vijayawada Railway Station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) in collaboration with Bounce introduced a bike rental service outside the east entrance of Vijayawada Railway Station on Sunday. The collaboration was done under the New, Innovative Non Fare Revenue Idea Scheme (NINFRIS) by the SCR.

Commuters can now park their rental bikes just outside the railway station, which will be useful for solo travellers, SCR employees and passengers who travel to nearby destinations. Bounce allows its users to pick a scooter anywhere and drop it off at any authorised Bounce hub in the city. Users can install Bounce App from Playstore. Users can book rides through a two-step procedure, which involves a one-time user verification. Divisional manager P Srinivas complimented the commercial department for their efforts of coming up with the non-investment idea.