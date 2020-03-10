Auto driver booked for sexually abusing minor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old auto driver under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.

According to the police, the incident took place at YSR Colony in Jakkampudi village under Two Town police station limits.Two Town circle inspector Md Umar said the accused Rambabu alias Robo was residing in the same block as the victim.

According to the circle inspector, when Robo learnt that the girl was alone in her home, he reportedly took the girl to the terrace on pretext of offering chocolates and sexually assaulted her.The incident came to light when the victim’s mother noticed the girl crying and the girl narrated the incident to her mother.

The girl’s mother has filed a complaint against Robo.Md Umar said, “A case has been registered under sections 354A, 323 of IPC and section 8 of POCSO Act.”The victim was taken to Government General Hospital for medical examination, he said.