COVID-19: 226 complete 28-day observation period

As many as 35 samples were collected till date, of which 33 tested negative for COVID-19; results were awaited for 2 more samples.

A security staff wearing surgical mask as precautionary measure against COVID-19 at Salarjung Meuseum in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba directed the AP chief secretary to initiate necessary measures for preventing the spread of COVID-19, which has become an epidemic affecting 102 countries.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, till date, 465 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance. As many as 232 people have been put under isolation in their respective houses and 226 of them have completed the 28-day observation period. Seven passengers were admitted to hospitals and stable.

A 24x7 control room has been set up in the State (helpline: 0866-2410978) and all districts. Isolation wards were set up in all government general and district hospitals. 104 helpline (toll-free number) has been operationalised for providing health advice on COVID-19.

The State government has already notified district collectors as nodal officers for taking measures towards containment and surveillance of COVID-19 in their respective districts. Sufficient stocks of face masks were made available in the state.

Further, state-level training of trainers was conducted on protocols developed for prevention, control and containment of COVID-19 for the district. A rapid response team has been stationed at NTR Health University, Vijayawada.

The Department of Health has urged the public to follow basic etiquette by covering their nose and mouth with handkerchief/towel while sneezing/coughing and frequently wash their hands.Those who returned from coronavirus-affected countries were advised to remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India.

COVID-19
