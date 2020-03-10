Home Cities Vijayawada

Health camp for pregnant women held

A medical camp was conducted for pregnant women at Machilipatnam government hospital on Monday.

Pregnant women

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A medical camp was conducted for pregnant women at Machilipatnam government hospital on Monday.“Pregnant women and children are highly prone to diseases and illness due to low immunity. Fearing spread of Covid-19, doctors conducted all-body check-ups for carrying women of the area,” said Gudivada division programme officer C Sudarshan Babu.

Further, he said there was no need to panic as there was not any positive case in the State. “Isolation ward with all necessary equipment has been made available at the government hospital,” he said.

Taking basic precautionary measures such as washing hands and elbows every two hours, staying away from animals and sick people and seeking medical help immediately if suffering from cold and cough, especially for those with travel history to the affected countries in the past one month, will help one stay healthy, he added.

