Inter exams: 10 malpractice cases reported across State

VIJAYAWADA: Principle Secretary (Education) B Rajsekhar paid a surprise visit to the Andhra Loyola College, where Intermediate exams were underway, in Vijayawada on Monday.

He checked basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets along with the functioning of CCTVs. He also verified if the question papers were set as per the new pattern and hall tickets had QR codes on it. He expressed satisfaction at the facilities, and security provided to the students and examination materials, respectively.

A total of 5,82,373 of the total 6,06,863 candidates of first year exams appeared for the Mathematics - IA, Botany -I and Civics - I papers. As many as 24,490 students were absent and 10 malpractice cases were reported across the State.

Despite changes in the scoring pattern to pass an exam, the students need to attempt all papers and absent students will not be passed in those respective exams, reminded the Board of Intermediate Education commissioner Ramkrishna.