Large boats at Bhavani Island awaiting official nod

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Summer vacation is just a month away, but the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is yet to complete the procedure of getting permission from the port authorities for the ferrying of tourists in large capacity boats from Punnami Ghat to Bhavani Island.

At present, three boats with carrying capacity of 10 and 3 speed boats that can carry one passenger have been cleared. However, decks are yet to be cleared for over 12-seater boats. “We are upgrading the boats as per the guidelines mentioned in the Form 5 provided by the port authorities,” said M Ravi Kumar, assistant manager of water fleet section of APTDC corporate office, Vijayawada.

Although the APTDC officials claimed that the procedure would most likely be completed by the end of this month, the boating and island officials seem to be a worried lot. “Delays in official works are not new to anyone in the country. At present, the officials are upgrading the boats which will take at least another 10 days. This may extend to 15 days due to public holidays in between. Then, the port authorities will inspect the boats. Repainting them will be done after that,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the boating activity at Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island has witnessed a loss of more than `2.5 crore in the last one month. “Tourist footfall has increased as people know that the island has reopened after the last year’s floods in Krishna river. Also, Intermediate exams will conclude in the first week of April and footfall to the island will further increase. The boats with permission will not be enough to ferry them,” added the official.Also, boating activities have been restricted post 5:30 pm for general visitors. Only those staying at the island can enjoy boating activities after 5:30 pm.