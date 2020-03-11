Home Cities Vijayawada

Krishna district administration to conduct door-to-door survey on coronavirus from today

Orders to the health officials in this regard were given by collector A Md Imtiaz during a teleconference with panchayat officials and municipal commissioners at his camp office here on Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS

For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, Krishna district administration will be conducting a two-day door-to-door survey from Wednesday so as to collect details of persons who returned from foreign countries. Orders to the health officials in this regard were given by collector A Md Imtiaz during a teleconference with panchayat officials and municipal commissioners at his camp office here on Tuesday.

The collector said as per the directions of the State government, Asha workers, village/ward volunteers and auxiliary nurse midwife will gather details of international travellers who returned to the district from COVID-19-affected countries after February 10. The information will be submitted through the Sachivalaya App.

Explaining how the survey would be conducted, Imtiaz said once the Aadhaar number of the family head was fed to the App, an option would be displayed asking him/her if any of the family member had recently returned from abroad, along with other questions.

Based on the information, the Asha workers, village/ward volunteers and ANMs will submit the details through the App and inform the same to the higher officials through the call centre number 9491058200. If any person is found to be suffering from symptoms of coronavirus during the survey, necessary medical support would be provided to him.

Instructions in the regard were given to officials concerned in villages under the Vijayawada and Machilipatnam municipal corporation limits, and panchayats, the collector added.

Sachivalaya App

The Asha workers, village/ward volunteers and ANMs will submit the details through the Sachivalaya App and inform the same to the higher officials through the call centre number 9491058200 

