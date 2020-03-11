Municipal polls: Preparations in place at Vijayawada as nomination filing begins today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector and VMC Special Officer A Md Imtiaz gave a PowerPoint presentation on the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to the returning and assistant returning officers, ahead of the municipal polls. He, along with municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, participated in an awareness session held at IV Palace here on Tuesday.

Imitiaz asked the ROs and AROs to be fully aware of the election schedule, party symbols and norms to be followed during the nomination and withdrawal procedures. "The ROs and AROs should thoroughly follow the MCC guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC) and submit the necessary reports to the higher authorities by following the format suggested by the EC," he said.

Instructions were also given to them to be punctual in their duties as the nomination procedure would commence from Wednesday.

Later, Venkatesh convened a meeting with the representatives of political parties and briefed them about the election notification. In all, 32 ROs and nine zonal officers were appointed for 64 divisions in the city and offices were allocated to them to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

"As per the notification, the ROs will accept nominations from the candidates at their respective offices from Wednesday to Friday between 11 am- 3 pm; nominations will be verified on Saturday and candidates can withdraw their candidature before 3 pm on Sunday. Detailed list of the candidates will be published on the same day itself,' the municipal commissioner said.

For further details, candidates can contact the help desks arranged at the VMC office.

Apart from that, those willing to take out rallies, participate in public meetings using loudspeakers and campaigning vehicles will be given permissions through a single window system through citizen charter at the help desks arranged at the VMC office, Venkatesh said, adding that candidates can contact assistant city planner E Balaji on 7893918066 and public relation officer on 9866514197 for necessary information.