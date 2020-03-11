Youth celebrate Holi in Vijayawada with pomp and show

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the advice from the government to avoid public gathering due to coronavirus scare in the country, hundreds of youngsters gathered to celebrate Holi at Vajra Grounds here on Tuesday.

"Since there is no positive case in Vijayawada, we decided not to sacrifice our enjoyment. This festival comes only once a year and we did not want to let it go," said M Pratheeksha, who was at the venue with 10 friends. Another group of youngsters said the hot climate of Vijayawada allowed them to be a part of such celebrations.

"The doctors and scientists have said that if the temperatures are above 26 degrees, then there are almost no chances of the virus spreading," said Venkat, a second year engineering student. Several events such as tug-of-war, mud dance and baloon splash were organised. The organisers claimed to have used natural holi colours and the participants were welcomed with mocktails.

While several had opted for a touch-free Holi celebration this year, the organisers claimed that there was not much decrease in the footfall this year as compared to the last year.