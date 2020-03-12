APNGO association celebrates Women’s Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers (APNGO) association on Wednesday celebrated International Women’s Day here. Speaking in the occasion, Ayush commissioner P Usha Kumari underscored the need of women empowerment for development of any sector and added that every individual should take responsibility to make women lives free of fear and violence.

Joint collector K Madhavi Latha called upon the parents to educate their girl child and make best use of the schemes being implemented by the Centre and State governments.

Economics and Statistics state director V Pratima stated that women can achieve their empowerment only if gender discrimination is totally eliminated from the society.

APNGO state president N Chandrasekhar Reddy, women wing president Nirmala Kumari and others were present.