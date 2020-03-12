STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Employees will be allowed to join allotted firm: Committee

The Supreme Court-appointed one-man Dharmadhikari Committee, for allocation of employees between the power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, gave its final report on Wednesday.

Published: 12th March 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court-appointed one-man Dharmadhikari Committee, for allocation of employees between the power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, gave its final report on Wednesday.

In its report, the committee directed that the employees allocated and relieved, as per final report dated December 26, 2019 and Wednesday’s supplementary report, will be allowed to join the company of a state to which they are allocated, even if the orders of individual postings to a particular location are delayed for some cogent reason by the company.

“The 655 employees relieved as a result of allocation will be treated to be in continuous service, regardless of any time lag in their relieving and joining, and be paid salary and other monetary benefits attached to the post due from January, 2020, and for succeeding months,” it said.  

The committee also noted that the Telangana power utilities agreed to absorb 71 employees from AP under special cases such as spouse, medical and other grounds. The committee, stating that the allocation process has to be given finality in the best interest of the States, also noted that the directions need to be complied with by March 31 by both the States, failing which it would be considered as contempt of court.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh government moved supreme court against the December 26 report, contending that the allocations made be set aside. The State argued that the 655 employees of Telangana allotted to Andhra Pradesh were over and above the set norms. It also argued that the allocation was against the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The apex court disposed of the matter, refusing to set aside the December’s allocation report, and directed the state to put forth its grievances before the committee. The committee held a hearing last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Employees
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp