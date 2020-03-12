Employees will be allowed to join allotted firm: Committee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court-appointed one-man Dharmadhikari Committee, for allocation of employees between the power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, gave its final report on Wednesday.

In its report, the committee directed that the employees allocated and relieved, as per final report dated December 26, 2019 and Wednesday’s supplementary report, will be allowed to join the company of a state to which they are allocated, even if the orders of individual postings to a particular location are delayed for some cogent reason by the company.

“The 655 employees relieved as a result of allocation will be treated to be in continuous service, regardless of any time lag in their relieving and joining, and be paid salary and other monetary benefits attached to the post due from January, 2020, and for succeeding months,” it said.

The committee also noted that the Telangana power utilities agreed to absorb 71 employees from AP under special cases such as spouse, medical and other grounds. The committee, stating that the allocation process has to be given finality in the best interest of the States, also noted that the directions need to be complied with by March 31 by both the States, failing which it would be considered as contempt of court.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh government moved supreme court against the December 26 report, contending that the allocations made be set aside. The State argued that the 655 employees of Telangana allotted to Andhra Pradesh were over and above the set norms. It also argued that the allocation was against the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The apex court disposed of the matter, refusing to set aside the December’s allocation report, and directed the state to put forth its grievances before the committee. The committee held a hearing last month.