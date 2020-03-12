Police recover Rs 1.86 lakh from cyber fraudster

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cybercrime police on Wednesday recovered `1.86 lakh belonging to a person who lost the money to a cyber fraudster in 2017. The police handed over the money to the complainat, Bhimavarapu Phani Kumar.According to cybercrime station inspector K Shivaji, the victim, a resident of Tanuku town of West Godavari, came across an online car advertisement in 2017. He approached the seller through and agreed to purchase his car for `2.5 lakh. The accused claimed himself as an officer working in cargo department at Gannavaram Airport and asked him to pay the first instalment of `2 lakh. Phani Kumar deposited `1.86 lakh to the accused’s bank account.