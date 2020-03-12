POS machines boost digital transactions in Vijayawada division

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada division has become the first one in the South Central Railway (SCR) to have effectively put into use the POS machines for encouraging digital payment through electronic funds transfer (EFT), said senior divisional commercial manager P Bhaskar Reddy on Wednesday.

‘’On a pilot basis, 50 POS machines were made available to the ticket checking staff. As many as 30 are being used in sleeper coaches and the rest in AC coaches. Printed receipts are being issued to the passengers on the spot,” Reddy said.

Elaborating further, the senior DCM said the provision of the digital payment EFT options to passengers was being monitored at the apex level.