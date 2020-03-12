Three win safety awards for prompt action

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three employees of the Vijayawada division have won the Man of the Month safety awards for showing alertness on duty and taking timely action to prevent untoward incidents. SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya presented the awards on Tuesday.

Track maintainer (Eluru) N Suresh Kumar was awarded for detecting rail failure at Eluru yard and intimating the same to officials concerned; Tadepalligudem’s (SS) Y Nagaraju noticed unusual sound during the passing of trains and rail breakage on down main line and senior technician, C&W, Kakinada Port T Srinivasa Rao, noticed broken side bearer while examining a wagon bound towards Visakhapatnam.

Later, the general manager reviewed the punctuality and loading performance of the zone and instructed the officials to conduct technical study. He instructed the officials to make action plan for the next financial year in advance to improve cement, food grain and fertilizer loading. He advised all divisional railway managers of the zone to counsel the loco pilots/shunters regularly.