Foot overbridge opened at Annavaram railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A newly constructed foot overbridge (FOB) at Annavaram Railway Station was opened for public on Thursday.

South Central Railway (SCR) Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas inaugurated the FOB. The six-metre wide FOB was constructed with a cost of `2.43 crore.

The FOB connects platform no. 1, 2 and 3 from both East and West directions of the station.Passengers visiting the temple town can now use the FOB to reach Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam temple.

The FOB was constructed within nine months, ahead of its target deadline. P Srinivas praised DEN, Bridges JV Anoosha for completing the construction ahead of deadline.