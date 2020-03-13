STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Handicarfts, handloom exhibition inaugurated

A 10-day Shilparamam handicraft and handloom exhibition was inaugurated at Riceand Oil Millers’ Association Hall in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Published: 13th March 2020 12:07 PM

By Express News Service

On the occasion, Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz said, “The main reason to organise this exhibition was to promote handicarfts made by the scheduled caste people in some States.”

A total of 50 people from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka have put up their stalls at the exhibition.

Adding to the collector, operating manager of the exhibition-cum-sale B Jayaraj said, “We want to reach to the public and present to them the old arts so that the artisans get livelihood and the art continues to survive.”

Some of the products available include Kondapalli toys, Etikoppaka Channapatnam toys, wood carvings, rosewood items, Thanjavur painting, Tirupati pottery paintings, West Bengal clay jewellery items, jute bags, Rajasthani footwear. The exhibition is open till March 21 from 11 am to 9 pm.

