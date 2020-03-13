STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IRCTC to run two Bharat Darshan special trains

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will run a special tourist train to Kashmir Valley from Renigunta on May 27, said IRCTC Joint General Manager N Sanjeevaiah.

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Sanjeevaiah said that Bharat Darshan train will originate from Renigunta and reach Delhi via Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nalgonda, Secunderabad and Kazipet. For single occupancy, the fare for sleeper class is `19,215 and AC C3 tier `21,735 for 10 nights and 11 days. The tour will commence from Delhi and the train will go to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station. From there, all the tourists will go to Kashmir valley by road and reach Srinagar. The train will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station on June 3 and return to Renigunta on June 7, he said.

The JGM also informed that another Bharat Darshan train will be operated from Brahmapur on May 8. The train will proceeds to Tiruchirapalli via Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Gudur and Renigunta. For single occupancy, the fare for sleeper class is `10,395 and AC 3 tier  `12,705 for 10 nights and 11 days. The package covers Tiruchirapalli, Srirangam, Thanjavur, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Mahabalipuram, Kanchipuram, Tirupati and Srikalahasti. Tickets can be booked at 0877-2222010 (Tirupati), 0866-2572280 (Vijayawada), 040-27702407 (Secunderabad office) or at www.irctctourism.com, he added.

