Youth prone to accidents during cell phone talk

Around 5,388 cases filed between January 2019 and January 2020

bike accident

For representation purposes

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In spite of traffic regulations, several motorists are using mobile phones while driving and they have become a menace in the city. According to the data available with the city traffic police officials, in all 5,388 cases were booked against motorists by the traffic police for talking over cell phones while driving between January 2019 and 31 January, 2020 under the police commissionerate limits.

Of the total cases, while the majority had been booked against the youth for using mobile phones while driving, in all 1,083 people had succumbed in the last three years in the commissionerate limits for failing to adhere to the road safety norms, especially using mobile phones while driving, a study conducted by the department revealed. With this, the traffic police personnel are contemplating to prosecute those who use cell phones while driving and are also in talks with the transport department to strictly enforce the Central Motor Vehicles Rule 21 (25) that states “using mobile phone while driving a vehicle shall constitute a nuisance or danger to the public”.

‘’We expect all road users to know and obey the traffic rules. Even though, the department has been taking several steps to educate the people on road safety norms and safe driving, yet most of the motorists are adhering to traffic rules when there are the law enforcers around. In this regard, we have decided to intensify our checks to prevent the road accidents happening due to motorists using mobile phones while driving,’’ Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Traffic) TV Nagaraju said.

Elaborating further, he said on several occasions usage of mobile phones happened to be one of the major reasons for causing accidents in the city. He said that more often, the youth were using mobile phones while driving failing to observe the other road users. Such offences were liable for penalty being imposed on the driver up to `1,000 under the MV Act, he said and assured the department would go ahead with the stringent enforcement of traffic rules by conducting surprise checks and special drives in the coming days.

