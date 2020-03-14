STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Master plan for renovating Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple on anvil

In its brief presentation, the team underlined the need to lay emphasis on constructing permanent structures for the temple such as two queue complexes.

Published: 14th March 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada (File photo| EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The surroundings of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in the city will soon get a facelift as an architecture firm from Surat has approached the temple authorities to provide a master plan for executing various development works in and around the shrine.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, Durga temple Executive Engineer D Bhaskar said that recently a team from the architecture firm formally held talks with the temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu and expressed its willingness to provide the master plan for the development of temple free of cost.

In its brief presentation, the team underlined the need to lay emphasis on constructing permanent structures for the temple such as two queue complexes via Kanaka Durga Nagar and Ghat Road, Prasadam Potu (kitchen), Annadanam Bhavan and tonsure hall keeping in view the increase in devotee rush  to Durga temple in recent years.

Elaborating further, Bhaskar said that Creato Solutions, a city-based architecture company, came forward a few months ago to provide a master plan for the temple development free of cost. However, the team 'failed' to convince the Durga temple authorities with its draft plan.

ALSO READ| Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple distributes homeopathy medicine for coronavirus

Hence, the temple authorities had decided to go with the plan of the Surat-based architecture firm. The team of architecture firm will visit the city again before the end of this month to conduct a ground level inspection for evolving a comprehensive master plan, the Executive Engineer informed.

Asked why the temple authorities are going for another master plan scrapping the earlier one prepared during the TDP regime, the Executive Engineer maintained that various development works are executed in and around the hill shrine by demolishing various prominent structures like Bhavani Mandapam, annadanam building and shopping complex as part of executing horticulture plan aimed at developing greenery and landscaping on the hill shrine and it is in no way related to the newly proposed master plan.

On availability of funds to execute the master plan, Bhaskar said that all the proposed works will be taken up with the temple capital fund. An advanced surveillance system has also been proposed as part of the master plan to enhance security on the hill shrine.

"A couple of years ago, we wrote to the Centre seeking `50 crore for Durga temple under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) to execute various development works on the hill shrine. We are expecting release of funds by the Centre during the current financial year," Bhaskar said.

More pilgrim amenities

  • Two permanent queue complexes

  • Prasadam Potu (kitchen)

  • Annadanam Bhavan

  • Tonsure hall

  • Advanced surveillance system

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanaka Durga Temple Durga Temple Kanaka Durga facelift Vijayawada
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp