Master plan for renovating Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple on anvil

VIJAYAWADA: The surroundings of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in the city will soon get a facelift as an architecture firm from Surat has approached the temple authorities to provide a master plan for executing various development works in and around the shrine.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, Durga temple Executive Engineer D Bhaskar said that recently a team from the architecture firm formally held talks with the temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu and expressed its willingness to provide the master plan for the development of temple free of cost.

In its brief presentation, the team underlined the need to lay emphasis on constructing permanent structures for the temple such as two queue complexes via Kanaka Durga Nagar and Ghat Road, Prasadam Potu (kitchen), Annadanam Bhavan and tonsure hall keeping in view the increase in devotee rush to Durga temple in recent years.

Elaborating further, Bhaskar said that Creato Solutions, a city-based architecture company, came forward a few months ago to provide a master plan for the temple development free of cost. However, the team 'failed' to convince the Durga temple authorities with its draft plan.

Hence, the temple authorities had decided to go with the plan of the Surat-based architecture firm. The team of architecture firm will visit the city again before the end of this month to conduct a ground level inspection for evolving a comprehensive master plan, the Executive Engineer informed.

Asked why the temple authorities are going for another master plan scrapping the earlier one prepared during the TDP regime, the Executive Engineer maintained that various development works are executed in and around the hill shrine by demolishing various prominent structures like Bhavani Mandapam, annadanam building and shopping complex as part of executing horticulture plan aimed at developing greenery and landscaping on the hill shrine and it is in no way related to the newly proposed master plan.

On availability of funds to execute the master plan, Bhaskar said that all the proposed works will be taken up with the temple capital fund. An advanced surveillance system has also been proposed as part of the master plan to enhance security on the hill shrine.

"A couple of years ago, we wrote to the Centre seeking `50 crore for Durga temple under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) to execute various development works on the hill shrine. We are expecting release of funds by the Centre during the current financial year," Bhaskar said.

