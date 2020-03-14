Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple distributes homeopathy medicine for coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Srisaila Devasthanam have taken up screening of pilgrims for suspected symptoms of coronavirus, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam has started distributing homeopathy medicine at the medical camp set up for devotees visiting the hill shrine.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, Durga temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu said that at present the Devasthanam was not equipped with devices to screen devotees for suspected symptoms of Covid-19. The temple staff are providing instructions to devotees through the public address system for every five minutes about personal hygiene and other precautionary measures to be taken to keep coronavirus at bay.

The EO said the equipment to screen devotees for suspected symptoms of coronavirus would be procured at the earliest after taking the matter to the notice of Endowments authorities.

Several devotees who visited Durga temple on Friday, expressed their shock over the lack of screening equipment at the hill shrine. The State government should immediately provide the equipment for screening devotees for suspected symptoms of coronavirus considering the rush at Indrakeeladri, they said.