Coronavirus outbreak: Shopping complexes report decline in sales in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first COVID-19 positive case reported in the State is starting to show its impact on the footfall in shopping malls in the city. “There has been a significant decline in the number of people visiting the malls, especially during weekends.

The complexes, which used to remain jam-packed with people from all age groups, is not even half-filled even on weekends now,” said a manager at a city mall. The manager of a food court said not just footfalls, but even orders received online have also reduced to a great extent.

“People are taking preventive measures prescribed by the health department seriously and we can see it on a daily basis,” he said. On the contrary, management of cinema halls have not noted any such changes. However, some of them check movie goers’ body temperatures before allowing them inside.



“We do not want our guests to fall sick after enjoying a movie. So we are cleaning the premises as well as the theatres six to seven times a day against the regular thrice-a-day cleaning,” said a worker at LEPL Icon.