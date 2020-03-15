Kanna Lakshminarayana seeks scrapping of local body elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the ongoing local body election process be scrapped citing ‘undemocratic and unfair’ practices, BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana has said that his party will soon make a representation to the Election Commission of India urging it to take over the conduct of elections.

He also said that the ongoing attacks on the Opposition party contestants allegedly by the ruling party indicate that Jagan lost confidence in his governance.



Interacting with reporters here on Saturday, the saffron party chief noted that his party has already sought the Union home ministry’s intervention to ensure that the local body polls would be held in a democratic way.

“The YSRC activists resorted to unjust means in a bid to win the elections. Other parties’ candidates were attacked but police paid no heed to our complaints. If a candidate managed to cross all these hurdles, their nominations were declared invalid on some or the other pretext by the returning officers. We have lost confidence in the State Election Commission, which also remained mum. So, we demand that the process be stalled and ECI take it over to conduct the polls afresh,” Kanna said.