Maharashtra to hold Assembly session to pass Disha Bill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a two-day special Assembly session to pass a legislation on the lines of Disha Bill passed by the Andhra Pradesh government recently.



Making a statement in the State Legislative Council on Saturday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “We had to decrease the number of days of the ongoing budget session due to the coronavirus problem. But, since such bills are the need of the hour, we will conduct a special two-day session to discuss and pass the bill drafted on the lines of AP’s Disha Bill."

The special session will be, however, conducted only after the intensity of the COVID-19 effect reduces considerably or once there is no threat to gather in public space, he added.



Responding to Deshmukh’s announcement, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, in a tweet, said that other States have been following the ambitious Bill of AP and this Act, which is aimed at women’s safety, is completely intended to expand nationwide.

Expressing satisfaction, special officer for implementation of the Disha Bill in Andhra Pradesh, Kritika Shukla said, “It is a welcome development. I am sure stricter laws with stringent timelines like Disha Act will definitely help in giving speedy justice to the victim.”



Maharashtra had showed keen interest in implementing an act similar to the Disha Act introduced by Andhra Pradesh government. A delegation from Maharashtra had visited AP last month, to discuss the features of the Act, in order to better understand its implementation.

The delegation included Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, DGP Subodh Kumar Jaisawal, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and two IPS officers. Appreciating the effort, Deshmukh had said, “The direction Bill for the protection of women and children in the state of Andhra Pradesh is a historic and excellent legislative decision.”



He congratulated CM for inaugurating a Disha police station in Rajamahendravaram within two months since the Bill was passed in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.