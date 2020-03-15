Municipal corporation ropes in cultural artistes to educate people about coronavirus
Published: 15th March 2020 11:57 AM | Last Updated: 15th March 2020 11:57 AM
VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to reach out to more number of people and sensitise them about the precautionary measures needed to be taken to prevent the coronavirus, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has roped in artistes to perform ‘kalajatas’ across the 64 divisions of the city for a week.
The cultural artistes performed traditional folk art form at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), railway station and other major junctions on Saturday. Through their performance, the artists stressed the need to use face masks, avoid travelling for long distances.
“We have launched a week-long campaign to educate people about the dos and don’ts to prevent the COVID-19 spread in the city,” chief medical and health officer.