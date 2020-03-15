No plan to implement Epidemic Act in Krishna

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the state government has issued a notification permitting the district administrations to implement the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has said his administration had no plans to prescribe such regulations at present.

“As of now, no case has tested positive in the district. Shutting down public places and educational institutions will create unnecessary panic among the masses who are already worried,” said the collector.

Meanwhile, four samples had been tested for the virus from the district. “The reports of all the samples turned out to be negative,” said the district medical and health officer (DM&HO).

Krishna district COVID-19 nodal officer Sarmishtha informed as many as 59 persons with symptoms of the virus completed the 280-day quarantine period. “On the basis of door-to-door campaign, more than 550 persons are directed to remain in home isolation as they have a travel history to foreign countries,” added the DMHO.

However, eight people, who, the officials, said recently visited the virus-affected countries, were yet to be located. “As per their travel and ticket details, they have definitely arrived in the city. But these eight persons have not been answering their phones since and we are not able to reach them on their addresses,” Sarmishtha added.

Regarding the door-to-door campaign, the health officials were presently focussing on people with travel history. A total of 123 such persons were yet to be surveyed in the district. “Currently, we are only surveying foreign-returnees as the data filing process is becoming a tedious job. Later, we will conduct surveys for others with the help of village volunteers,” she said.

AKNU campuses shut down



Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), Rajamahendravaram has asked all its students to vacate their hostels from Saturday in view of the coronavirus scare. The university on Saturday asked the students to leave the hostel immediately and come back for their examinations. “The order is also applicable to AKNU PG campuses in Kakinada and Tadepalligudem,” university authorities said.