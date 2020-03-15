STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

No plan to implement Epidemic Act in Krishna

Krishna district COVID-19 nodal officer Sarmishtha informed as many as 59 persons with symptoms of the virus completed the 280-day quarantine period.

Published: 15th March 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the state government has issued a notification permitting the district administrations to implement the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has said his administration had no plans to prescribe such regulations at present.

“As of now, no case has tested positive in the district. Shutting down public places and educational institutions will create unnecessary panic among the masses who are already worried,” said the collector.
Meanwhile, four samples had been tested for the virus from the district. “The reports of all the samples turned out to be negative,” said the district medical and health officer (DM&HO). 

Krishna district COVID-19 nodal officer Sarmishtha informed as many as 59 persons with symptoms of the virus completed the 280-day quarantine period. “On the basis of door-to-door campaign, more than 550 persons are directed to remain in home isolation as they have a travel history to foreign countries,” added the DMHO.

However, eight people, who, the officials, said recently visited the virus-affected countries, were yet to be located. “As per their travel and ticket details, they have definitely arrived in the city. But these eight persons have not been answering their phones since and we are not able to reach them on their addresses,” Sarmishtha added.

Regarding the door-to-door campaign, the health officials were presently focussing on people with travel history. A total of 123 such persons were yet to be surveyed in the district. “Currently, we are only surveying foreign-returnees as the data filing process is becoming a tedious job. Later, we will conduct surveys for others with the help of village volunteers,” she said.

AKNU campuses shut down

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), Rajamahendravaram has asked all its students to vacate their hostels from Saturday in view of the coronavirus scare. The university on Saturday asked the students to leave the hostel immediately and come back for their examinations. “The order is also applicable to AKNU PG campuses in Kakinada and Tadepalligudem,” university authorities said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp