Police terrorised Opposition party candidates, alleges TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the people of the state to wage ‘Save Constitution’ agitation against the YSRC’s ‘atrocities’ and police ‘terrorism’ ahead of local body elections.



“It is a shame on the part of police for acting like ruling party activists and pressuring the TDP candidates to withdraw their nominations,” he said.

Alleging that an unprecedented panic atmosphere was created in the State, Naidu said the ruling party cadres and the police terrorised the Opposition party candidates even when they were filing their nomination papers.

Speaking to media on Saturday, he accused the police of putting all sorts of pressure on TDP candidates and prevented them from remaining in the fray for the local body polls.



It would have been a relief to people from physical and mental stress if the government had announced to fill the posts on nomination basis instead of conducting elections and torturing them, he observed.

“While the YSRC leaders planted liquor bottles in the residences of TDP leaders, the police harassed our candidates to withdraw from the contest.”



On the statement by Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang that the law and order situation in the State was under control, Naidu demanded an explanation from him on why his party leaders were attacked in Macherla and in other parts of the State.

Letter to SEC



In a letter to State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, Naidu, besides appealing for stern measures against the YSRC leaders for violating the election code of conduct in the local polls, urged him to provide security to the TDP candidates