STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Police terrorised Opposition party candidates, alleges TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Speaking to media on Saturday, he accused the police of putting all sorts of pressure on TDP candidates and prevented them from remaining in the fray for the local body polls.

Published: 15th March 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the people of the state to wage ‘Save Constitution’ agitation against the YSRC’s ‘atrocities’ and police ‘terrorism’ ahead of local body elections. 

“It is a shame on the part of police for acting like ruling party activists and pressuring the TDP candidates to withdraw their nominations,” he said.

Alleging that an unprecedented panic atmosphere was created in the State, Naidu said the ruling party cadres and the police terrorised the Opposition party candidates even when they were filing their nomination papers.

Speaking to media on Saturday, he accused the police of putting all sorts of pressure on TDP candidates and prevented them from remaining in the fray for the local body polls.

It would have been a relief to people from physical and mental stress if the government had announced to fill the posts on nomination basis instead of conducting elections and torturing them, he observed.

“While the YSRC leaders planted liquor bottles in the residences of TDP leaders, the police harassed our candidates to withdraw from the contest.”

On the statement by Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang that the law and order situation in the State was under control, Naidu demanded an explanation from him on why his party leaders were attacked in Macherla and in other parts of the State.

Letter to SEC

In a letter to State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, Naidu, besides appealing for stern measures against the YSRC leaders for violating the election code of conduct in the local polls, urged him to provide security to the TDP candidates

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp