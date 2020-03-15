‘Police will ensure smooth conduct of polls’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations that there was no congenial atmosphere for the candidates to file their nomination papers in the state, DGP Gautam Sawang on Saturday asked political parties and people to come up with specific complaints of violence or violations and assured to act on them.

The State police will ensure smooth conduct of local body elections, the DGP said. Responding to questions raised by reporters on apprehensions by some political parties that there was no congenial atmosphere for them to file nominations, the DGP said that making interpretations was not correct.



“We want political parties and general public to come up with specific complaints and we will act on them. We will enquire and take action,’’ he asserted.

Giving the statistics of incidents reported during the filing of nominations, the DGP said that the ratio of cases registered against the filing for nominations for MPTCs and ZPTCs was just 1:5 and it is 1:7 for urban local bodies and nagar panchayats.



“While 10,243 MPTCs and ZPTCs are going for polls, a total of 54,594 nominations were filed, but only 43 incidents were reported. Similarly, for the 2,794 wards or divisions, 15,185 nominations were filed and 14 incidents were reported. We have registered cases in connection with all these incidents,’’ he said.

Asserting that the police will act tough against any violation or incident, the DGP said that eight cases under Section 307 (attempt to murder) were also registered. This include the Macherala and Veldurthi incidents where former TDP MLA Bonda Uma and MLC Buddha Venkanna were attacked.



“Police is alert. We are verifying every complaint be it from the State Election Commission, Returning Officers, Election Observers or the police (suo moto),’’ he said.

On the allegations that the TDP leaders, during their Macherla tour recently, hit a physically-challenged boy leading to the attack, Gautam Sawang said they were inquiring into that also. Elaborating about the incident, the DGP said the TDP leaders claimed that they have informed the police about their visit to Macherla on the day.



“They are claiming that they informed police. We are enquiring to whom they informed. We are verifying their call details to ascertain the facts,’’ he said. Gautam Sawang said a monitoring cell was also set up in the SEC office for coordination and better monitoring of the election process. The DGP added that police will keep a close watch on social media and cases will be registered against any fake news.

Naidu’s claims not correct, says Sawang



Responding to the allegations of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu that a TDP candidate from Ward - 2 in Punganur municipality, Vijayalakshmi, was prevented when she was on her way to file her nomination and she tried to set herself on fire, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Saturday said that allegations made by the TDP chief were not correct