Rs 9.67 crore released for Municipal Administration and Urban Development
Published: 15th March 2020 11:42 AM | Last Updated: 15th March 2020 11:42 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The state government has issued an order for budget release of Rs 9.67 crore for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) on Saturday. As per the order, the funds were towards the first installment of basic grant to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Andhra Pradesh during 2019-20 as per the recommendations of the Fourteenth Finance Commission.