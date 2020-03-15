Sharp decline in bus, train passenger footfall as coronavirus plays spoilsport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pandit Nehru Bus Stand (PNBS), which is usually crowded beyond its capacity on weekends, wore a deserted look on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials said there was nearly 30 per cent decrease in the number of passengers travelling to Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai.

However, Machilipatnam deputy chief traffic manager A John Sukumar said the passengers travelling to Hyderabad and Bengaluru have in fact increased. “If the data from January 1 to March 7 of this year and the corresponding period of last year are compared, the difference is noticed only for AC buses to Visakhapatnam and Chennai.”



But the Vijayawada deputy chief traffic manager G Satyanarayana clarified: “The crowd in March is generally less as compared to other months due to exams. However, the number of travellers this year is much lesser than usual. The decrease may be associated with the coronavirus scare.” He also said there was a 50 per cent decrease in the passenger footfall for AC buses commuting within the city.

An South Central Railway (SCR) official was also of the opinion that the virus has played a key role in the declining travelling activity. “Decline in passenger footfall from January to mid-March is around 7,000-8,000. However, the difference this year is much higher.” The highest difference of 24,761 was recorded on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route. Officials of all the stakeholding departments opined apart from the exams, coronavirus was also playing a key role in dampening the travelling activity.

Isolation ward at zonal railway hospital soon



The South Central Railway (SCR) has initiated several preventive measures to safeguard passengers and employees from getting affected by Covid-19. As part of these measures, the SCR has planned to set up an isolation ward at the zonal railway hospital and the six divisional hospitals. Information Education and Communication (IEC) material regarding how the virus spreads and how the spread can be prevented will be displayed at important locations of all stations with particular emphasis on local languages