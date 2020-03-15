Stop process of distribution of house sites: State Election Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar has directed officials to stop all the processes related to distribution of house sites to the poor until the completion of the local body elections in the State.

In a release issued here on Saturday, the SEC said that as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the local body polls came into force from March 7, they could not allow the launch of the scheme as it may influence the voters.

He said that directions have been issued to all district collectors, district election officers and observers to follow the instructions. Referring to the petitions filed in the High Court seeking to stop the distribution of house sites and the observations made by the High Court, Ramesh Kumar said that taking all the issues into consideration, the SEC issued directions to the officials to stall all the processes involved in the distribution of house sites until the completion of the elections.

Making it clear that officials of revenue and other departments should not involve in distribution of tokens and house sites, he said the services of all the officials will be utilised for the smooth conduct of elections.



Distribution of house sites to the poor is one of the flagship schemes of the YSRC government, which has prepared ground for implementing the prestigious programme by giving house sites to over 26 lakh beneficiaries on March 25, on the occasion of Ugadi.