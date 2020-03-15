Vijayawada set to get its fifth woman mayor

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city is gearing up to elect its mayor for the fifth time after being upgraded to a municipal corporation in 1981. The state government has reserved the post for a woman (general) candidate. The municipal elections are scheduled to be held on March 23 and the state Election Commission will announce the results on March 27.

Of the total 64 wards in the city, 32 have been reserved for women and 19 for general candidates. However, the general category reservation may pose a challenge for the ruling party while selecting a candidate for the mayor post. Sources in the YSRC maintained that B Punyaseela—ex-corporator who served as council leader from YSRC between 2014 to 2019), A Sailaja (ex-corporator), and senior corporators Tadi Shakuntala, MV Ratna Bindu and Punuru Likitha Reddy, daughter of YSRC senior leader P Gowtham Reddy were the front-runners for the post.

Even as no announcement has been made regarding the mayor post, YSRC women leaders who served as corporators have begun approaching prominent leaders to stake their claim. Likitha Reddy, who filed her nomination from division number 28, said she might be a first-timer, but was aware of the city’s politics. On if she was being considered for the mayor post, she said: “I am contesting to develop division number 28 into a model one and address the long-pending demands of the residents. I’m not aiming for the mayor post.”

Meanwhile, a similar situation persisted in the TDP as Kesineni Swetha (daughter of MP Kesineni Srinivas Nani), Krishna ZP chairperson Gade Anuradha, former mayor Koneru Sreedhar’s wife Ramadevi, ex-corporator Devineni Aparna and senior leader Chennupati Usha Rani are battling it out to be the favourable mayor candidate.

Sources in the party said Aparna and Anuradha recently met party president N Chandrababu Naidu and requested him to consider their names for the post. Kesineni Swetha, a first-time contestant in the civic polls, said, “I may not have any political experience but appeal to the people to consider my development plans to transform Vijayawada as a world-class city.’’

Former women mayors



Panchamarthi Anuradha- TDP (2000-05)

Tadi Shakuntala- CPI (2005-06)

Mallika Begum- INC (2006-08)

MV Ratna Bindu INC (2008-10)