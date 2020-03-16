Coronavirus: Collector inspects lab in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz inspected the microbiology lab at Siddhartha Medical College in the city on Sunday, which has been upgraded to test samples of Covid-19 symptomatic persons.



To check if the newly installed scientific equipment is working properly or not, five samples of persons with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 from East Godavari and one from West Godavari were tested and the reports were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for cross-checking.



COVID-19 LIVE | Jaipur doctors cure three patients, Rajapaksa thanks Modi for SAARC video-conference



“The reports of samples derived by the lab in Vijayawada and those by the NIV will be cross-checked by the experts in Pune. After analysing the accuracy of the test results, permission will be given to the lab at Siddhartha College to conduct the tests,” said the Collector.



Once the permission is granted, the lab in Vijayawada will start testing samples of Covid-19 symptomatic persons from across the State, he added.

Corona awareness campaign in Tenali



Municipal health officer BV Ramana conducted an awareness campaign in Tenali on Sunday and explained the precautions to be taken by people to protect themselves from virus.