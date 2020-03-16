Dip in passenger footfall by 6 per cent at Vijayawada airport due to coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada airport saw a decrease in passenger traffic by six per cent in the month of January and February as compared with December 2019 and the situation cannot be attributed to coronavirus alone, said airport director G Madhusudhana Rao.

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, Madhusudhana Rao said the airport was the main access point for the passengers entering the Krishna, Guntur and twin Godavari districts.

In January and February, the passenger footfall came down by six per cent as compared to that of in December 2019 due to various factors and the situation could not be attributed to COVID-19 alone, he said.



Asked about the impact of the virus on the summer schedules to be operated from March-end, he said IndiGo had come forward to introduce daily non-stop flights between Vijayawada and Tirupati from March 29 and SpiceJet had also come forward to operate an additional service to Bangalore in the evenings at 6:30 pm every day during the season.



Informing about the initiatives being taken by the airport to tackle the spread of pandemic, he said that they were contemplating to screen the passengers on the lines of international airports and wrote to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) seeking necessary permission.

He further said currently the airport was equipped with three screening devices and had sought the support of the health department officials to deploy personnel and provide 10 more screening machines as part of their preparedness to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

The airport director also informed that a meeting was likely to be held on Monday under the supervision of collector A Md Imtiaz to prepare an action plan to tackle the pandemic.