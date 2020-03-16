STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Dip in passenger footfall by 6 per cent at Vijayawada airport due to coronavirus scare

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, Madhusudhana Rao said the airport was the main access point for the passengers entering the Krishna, Guntur and twin Godavari districts.

Published: 16th March 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers with masks at Vijayawada airport. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada airport saw a decrease in passenger traffic by six per cent in the month of January and February as compared with December 2019 and the situation cannot be attributed to coronavirus alone, said airport director G Madhusudhana Rao.

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, Madhusudhana Rao said the airport was the main access point for the passengers entering the Krishna, Guntur and twin Godavari districts.

In January and February, the passenger footfall came down by six per cent as compared to that of in December 2019 due to various factors and the situation could not be attributed to COVID-19 alone, he said.

COVID-19 LIVE | Jaipur doctors cure three patients, Rajapaksa thanks Modi for SAARC video-conference

Asked about the impact of the virus on the summer schedules to be operated from March-end, he said IndiGo had come forward to introduce daily non-stop flights between Vijayawada and Tirupati from March 29 and SpiceJet had also come forward to operate an additional service to Bangalore in the evenings at 6:30 pm every day during the season.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Online shopping sees massive spike in Karnataka supermarkets witness less footfall

Informing about the initiatives being taken by the airport to tackle the spread of pandemic, he said that they were contemplating to screen the passengers on the lines of international airports and wrote to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) seeking necessary permission.

He further said currently the airport was equipped with three screening devices and had sought the support of the health department officials to deploy personnel and provide 10 more screening machines as part of their preparedness to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

The airport director also informed that a meeting was likely to be held on Monday under the supervision of collector A Md Imtiaz to prepare an action plan to tackle the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll COVID 19
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp