Non-veg Chinese food takes a hit amid coronavirus outbreak in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After one positive case of Covid-19 in the state, a change in the lifestyle of people of the city has been noticed. Several people in the city have stopped consuming non-vegetarian food. “I feel it is better to ditch meat during any type of illness. I stopped eating non-veg food the day I read about the boy who tested positive for coronavirus in Nellore,” said Shweta Prasad, a techie.

The eateries selling Chinese food items have lost good amount of business “Generally, I used to earn around Rs 2,000 a day with good profit. However, I have not been getting good number of customers for the past 20 days. The reason is definitely the outbreak of coronavirus in China. After the outbreak of Covid-19, people are not preferring to consume Chinese food,” said Ramu, owner of an eatery in the city.



Gym trainers have also stated that the gyms are less crowded now. “The weekends, evenings and early mornings used to be crowded to an extent that sometimes people have to wait to use a few facilities. But now I can say that nearly 30 per cent of our members have stopped coming to the gym for the past 15 to 20 days,” said John, a trainer at a private gym.

Meanwhile, the malls selling essentials have stated that they are getting more number of orders from the Big Basket app and the number of people physically buying goods in the stores has come down now as they do not want to take risk, said a staffer of a mall.