Revise wages, Canara Bank employees demand Indian Banks Association

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Canara Bank Officers Association (CBOA) general secretary GV Manimaran has demanded that the Indian Banks Association (IBA) provide wage revision based on minimum wages formula adopted by the Central government in the Code on Wages Act 2019 and the 7th Pay Commission.

The association conducted a two-day meeting in the city and discussed the pending wage revision, which is not happening as per the expectations and demands of the officers, and various other issues related to the banking sector and ways to improve the performance of banks in the prevailing circumstances.

Disclosing the details to media persons here on Sunday, Manimaran said that the turnover of the bank is around Rs 10.5 lakh crore with 6,300 branches across the country.



The turnover has touched Rs 16 lakh crore after the bank’s merger with Syndicate Bank, he said, adding that various new banking services will be introduced in the coming months for the benefit of its customers.