Vijayawada Municipal Corporation action plan to combat coronavirus

With scarcity of surgical and N-95 masks in the city, the civic body is planning to take the support of jail inmates to produce the masks and supply them to the public.

Commuters wearing face masks to guard against Coronavirus.

Commuters wearing face masks to guard against Coronavirus. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus within its limits, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is contemplating directing hotels, cinema halls and public toilets to provide hand sanitisers or soaps near washbasins.

As per the information provided by the public health department officials, the civic body is preparing a plan of action to tackle Covid-19 and sensitise people through various platforms with the rise in number of persons with suspected symptoms of virus being admitted to isolation wards in Government General Hospitals in the state.

As part of the initiative, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is planning to conduct a meeting involving hoteliers, traders and cinema theatre managements seeking their support to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the city limits.

“We have instructed the health inspectors in the three administrative circles of the city to implement the guidelines of the health department and World Health Organisation (WHO) by reaching out to the denizens for preventing the spread of Covid-19,’’ VMC Chief Medical Officer for Health R Venkata Ramana told TNIE on Sunday.

Elaborating further, he said the civic body is also planning to open sanitary kiosks at the three administrative circle offices and other buildings as several people throng the premises daily for various works and there are chances for spread of the communicable disease.

Asked why the public toilets maintained by the civic body itself were not providing hand sanitisers, the CMOH maintained that the matter would be taken to the notice of Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh and it would be ensured that all the public toilets be equipped with hand sanitisers or soaps in the next couple of days.

Informing about their plan of action to be implemented in the city, Venkata Ramana said a week-long campaign was launched on Saturday by roping in cultural artistes to perform ‘Kala Jathas’ at public places and major junctions in the city. Apart from that, special teams were constituted with sanitary staff to spray disinfectants at Pandit Nehru Bus Station, railway stations, temples, parks and other public places in the city, he said.

Prison inmates to produce masks

The VMC is planning to approach the police and seek their assistance for producing at least 2,000 surgical and N-95 masks initially for distributing at GGH and other public health and community centres across the city. A decision in this regard is expected soon.

