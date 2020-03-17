South Central Railways geared up to tackle Coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To combat the spread of coronavirus, the South Central Railways (SCR) has initiated various measures, including setting up of quarantine facilities at 27 locations in its jurisdiction, to meet any emergency situation. The SCR’s quarantine facilities have 1,019 beds at 27 locations across all the six divisions of the zone —Guntur, Guntakal,

Vijayawada Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded. Railway medical officials are also in regular touch with the state government’s health and medical authorities to maintain coordination and handle the situation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We have initiated various measures keeping in view the interests of rail users foremost,’’ SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya said at a meeting with all principal heads of the departments and medical officers. He advised them to take precautionary measures to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallya said that a training session has been conducted through video conference for all the medical officials of the Zone from Railway Board in coordination with Ministry of Health, Government of India with regard to handling of coronavirus cases.

During the meeting, the General Manager detailed about the various micro level initiatives which include comprehensive cleaning of coaches including the toilets and pantry cars along with proper disinfection at prescribed frequencies, ensuring availability of liquid soaps and water in toilets of coaches and pantry cars and also ensuring full watering of trains at stations earmarked for the purpose.

At Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Renigunta and Guntakal which are designated as Clean Train Stations (CTS), cleaning of coaches for the trains passing through is being ensured.