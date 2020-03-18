570 recent foreign returnees in Krishna dist

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 70 per cent of 570 persons who recently returned to the district from foreign countries were currently in Vijayawada, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz said and asked the health officials to be ‘highly alert’ while dealing with the situation arising due to the novel coronavirus. Speaking at a review meeting with the health officials at his camp office here on Tuesday, he said all 570 persons were being examined.

“So far, 57 samples were collected and all of them tested negative. Asha workers and village/ward volunteers, who conducted door-to-door surveys, are grouping the foreign returnees with symptoms of the virus. People without symptoms are being put in ‘B’ group. After enrolling the details, the officials will keep a track of them over the next 14 days.”The collector added a sample testing facility was now set up on the premises of Siddhartha Medical College here in the city, and 8,000 N95 masks were ready for distribution.

The collector also requested family members of the symptomatic persons to put them in home isolation and restrict them from going out. He strongly suggested the symptomatic persons to follow the guidelines issued by the health department; asked private hospital doctors to arrange for awareness programme on their hospital premises for sensitising the public and sought them to inform the rapid response system if they found any symptomatic person.

Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh informed Imtiaz that a 30-bed hospital was readied by the corporation for isolation purpose and sought the health officials to deploy doctors at the hospital at the earliest. Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha has suggested that the primary health centres prepare a detailed list of the people who returned from abroad and map them centre-wise.

Later in the evening, Imtiaz unveiled seven lakh pamphlets on precautionary measures to be followed to avoid coronavirus. They will be distributed by 68,676 self-help groups. Apart from that, a 24/7 control room was arranged to monitor the situation and a call centre was set up, which can reached at 0866-2410978.