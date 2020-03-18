STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government urged to ensure house sites for poor

They said it is their right to have basic facilities like other sections of people and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 16 organisations representing various communities and sections of society on Tuesday made an appeal to the government and courts to ensure that their dream of having a house of their own comes true.

“We have been appealing the governments and people’s representatives to provide houses and house sites for us but all in vain,’’ the representatives said.

“When the State government announced to give house sites to the poor, we applied for it believing our wait for a house will be over soon. However, some political forces with vested interests are trying to put a spoke in the government’s initiatives towards welfare of poor,’’ they said.

They said it is their right to have basic facilities like other sections of people and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that. 

S Venkat of Bahujan Parirakshana Samithi, N Yonaraju of Mala Mahanadu, P Srinivasa Rao of Navyandhra MRPS, Inturu Babji of BC Kulala Aikya Vedika  and others were present.

