STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh likely to take call on shutting schools today

He added that the department is likely to take a decision by the end of Wednesday.

Published: 18th March 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though neighbouring States such as Telangana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu have closed their educational institutions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak as recommended by the Central government, the Andhra Pradesh government is yet to take a decision on the matter.

The State Education department had suggested that the Health department consider the guidelines issued by the Central government, and is yet to hear back.

“We submitted our file and asked officials of the Health department to consider the Centre’s guidelines and take a decision at the earliest,” a source told TNIE, adding that a response from the Health ministry is expected in a couple of days.

“Once we get the suggestions and an advisory report from the Health department, the same will be communicated to the district administration officials,” the source added. On the other hand, officials of the Health department are yet to come to a conclusion over the suggestions of the Education department officials.

“We are discussing the examination schedules of all classes and the SSC exams as well. Before taking any decision, we need to consider the problems that will be faced if the examinations are delayed. Keeping in mind all factors, we are trying to find a mid-way solution, and will come to a conclusion at the earliest,” said managing director (MD) of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Vijay Rama Raju V. He added that the department is likely to take a decision by the end of Wednesday.

Two more in State suspected to have COVID-19, in isolation
Meanwhile, five more persons in AP were reported to have COVID-19 symptoms. Of them, three were tested and discharged from hospital, while two were admitted to isolation wards. Two quarantine facilities have been identified at Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, and 475 hospitals (449 private and 26 public) in the State have isolation wards.

Prisoners can’t meet kin for now
Prison inmates won’t be able to meet their relatives for a while as the State Prisons and Correctional Services Department has suspended mulakath for people lodged in all prisons of AP with effect from Wednesday in view of the COVID-19 threat. Director General of Prisons Mohd Ahsan Reza on Tuesday said that in view of the prevailing situation, the authorities are forced to suspend interviews/mulakath with prisoners until the situation improves. However, in a move to bring some relief to the prisoners, they may speak to their relatives four times a week using the telephone facility if there is a need

GITAM and DSNLU declare holidays
GITAM Deemed to be University and Damodaram Sanjeevaiah National Law University (DSNLU) declared holidays from Wednesday to March 31 in view of the COVID-19 threat. Andhra University (AU) issued a directive not to hold any workshops and seminars. However, regular classes will continue till March 31

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp