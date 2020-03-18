Andhra Pradesh likely to take call on shutting schools today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though neighbouring States such as Telangana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu have closed their educational institutions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak as recommended by the Central government, the Andhra Pradesh government is yet to take a decision on the matter.

The State Education department had suggested that the Health department consider the guidelines issued by the Central government, and is yet to hear back.

“We submitted our file and asked officials of the Health department to consider the Centre’s guidelines and take a decision at the earliest,” a source told TNIE, adding that a response from the Health ministry is expected in a couple of days.

“Once we get the suggestions and an advisory report from the Health department, the same will be communicated to the district administration officials,” the source added. On the other hand, officials of the Health department are yet to come to a conclusion over the suggestions of the Education department officials.

“We are discussing the examination schedules of all classes and the SSC exams as well. Before taking any decision, we need to consider the problems that will be faced if the examinations are delayed. Keeping in mind all factors, we are trying to find a mid-way solution, and will come to a conclusion at the earliest,” said managing director (MD) of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Vijay Rama Raju V. He added that the department is likely to take a decision by the end of Wednesday.

Two more in State suspected to have COVID-19, in isolation

Meanwhile, five more persons in AP were reported to have COVID-19 symptoms. Of them, three were tested and discharged from hospital, while two were admitted to isolation wards. Two quarantine facilities have been identified at Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, and 475 hospitals (449 private and 26 public) in the State have isolation wards.

Prisoners can’t meet kin for now

Prison inmates won’t be able to meet their relatives for a while as the State Prisons and Correctional Services Department has suspended mulakath for people lodged in all prisons of AP with effect from Wednesday in view of the COVID-19 threat. Director General of Prisons Mohd Ahsan Reza on Tuesday said that in view of the prevailing situation, the authorities are forced to suspend interviews/mulakath with prisoners until the situation improves. However, in a move to bring some relief to the prisoners, they may speak to their relatives four times a week using the telephone facility if there is a need

GITAM and DSNLU declare holidays

GITAM Deemed to be University and Damodaram Sanjeevaiah National Law University (DSNLU) declared holidays from Wednesday to March 31 in view of the COVID-19 threat. Andhra University (AU) issued a directive not to hold any workshops and seminars. However, regular classes will continue till March 31