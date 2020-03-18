AP poll call in view of crisis in country: SEC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan summoned him to know the reasons for the postponement of local body elections and a letter shot off by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney stating that situation related to COVID-19 is under control in the State, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary on Tuesday maintaining that the decision was taken after careful consideration of the situation across the country.

In the three-page letter released to the media on Tuesday, Ramesh Kumar explained the reasons for the postponement of the elections. On the possibility of the postponement of elections hampering the possibility of accessing the 14th Finance Commission grants meant for local bodies, Kumar said, “For the release of funds to local bodies, holding of local elections is one of the conditions. ln the past, the State government was able to access the funds the previous years also after holding elections.”

Ramesh said coronavirus is truly a circumstance beyond anticipation and pointed out that even Maharashtra, West Bengal and neighboring Odissa have also put on hold the local elections. “ln fact, in the State Election Commissioners’ Group, which is active information sharing real-time platform, all the Commissions to my knowledge have deferred holding bye-polls.

Bihar is one such example. UP is following suit. Goa is actively reconsidering its election schedule,” he explained. Stating that AP is not alone at the present juncture facing coronavirus challenge, he sad SECs are accessing WHO warnings and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare circular guidelines and information placed in the public domain.