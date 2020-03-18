STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP student stuck in in Rome seeks GOI help for safe return

COVID-19 spreading fast in Italy made him decided to return home in Proddatur, Kadapa, but he was unable to get a flight to India  even after spending three days at the airport.

Published: 18th March 2020 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:53 AM

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 spreading fast in Italy made him decided to return home in Proddatur, Kadapa, but he was unable to get a flight to India  even after spending three days at the airport. However, when he returned to his accommodation at the university in Rome, where he was pursuing MS in Nanotechnology for the past two-and-a-half years, he was not allowed, forcing him to take shelter with a friend. 

G Venkata Yashwanth says the situation in Italy is not at all good and that he was scared of being infected if he stayed longer. Yashwanth  requested the Government of India to take steps for the return of Indian students. “Please take steps for the safe return of mine and several others from Andhra Pradesh, who came to Rome to study. We are ready to be quarantined in Delhi or anywhere for any length of time. All we want is to return home,” he said. 

The appeal comes at the time when the Government of India has issued prohibitory orders against the entry of the travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom. 

“The situation in Rome, when compared to Milan, is much better, but it may change in the coming days. We are anxious to return home before that happens,” he said. There are around 45 students from Andhra Pradesh pursuing higher studies in Rome and all of them wanted to get back home at the earliest.  Yashwant says everyday, his parents call him up and express their agony, which he says only making his stay in Italy more difficult. “I hope the Government of India will understand our plight and do the needful,” he says. 

According to him, getting information from the Indian Embassy was getting difficult day by day. “What is more annoying is their rude behaviour when we approach them,” he said and adds what they are expecting in this time of crisis is some assurance and moral support.

