ASI monuments in State closed till March 31

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday directed officials to shut down all the protected monuments, museums and sites with immediate effect till March 31.

Published: 18th March 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday directed officials to shut down all the protected monuments, museums and sites with immediate effect till March 31. Speaking to TNIE, superintending archeologist of Amaravati circle PS Sriraman said, “As per the directions issued by the Union Ministry of Culture, we have issued orders to close down all the sites under ASI up to March 31. We will extend the shutdown period if directed by the ministry.” At present 130 heritage sites and temples, including Lepakshi, from Andhra Pradesh are monitored by the ASI. 

Excluding the temples, all other sites under the ASI have been closed. “Due to the religious aspect, it is difficult to order shutting down of temples. Also, the ASI is not the only stakeholder when it comes to temples. Endowments department and respective temple managements have a say in the matter,” he pointed out.  Considering the spread of COVID-19, the ASI has issued an advisory to the temple authorities asking them to take preventive measures. 

“We have asked the managements to limit the darshan timings and allow only a small number of people at one go,” he said. This apart, devotees will be allowed to have darshan only from outside at all the bull temples across the State. The devotees will also be restricted from going till the sanctum sanctorum of temples till March 31. Considering the heavy rush of foreigners visiting the Sathya Sai Baba Samadhi in Puttaparthi, the trust has been directed not to allow anyone to touch the idol.

Temples to be closed 
The famous Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi, along with a few other prominent temples such as Bugga Ramalingeswara Swamy temple and  Chintalarayaswami Temple  in Tadipatri, Basavanna temple (Nandi Statue) and Mahalakshmi temple and Gorepalli Deva Swamy Temple in Gorepalli will be shut for tourists and devotees. However, regular temple rituals will be conducted by the priests.

