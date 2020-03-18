Don’t use seed park land for house sites: HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday asked the State government not to use the 110 acres of land allotted to the State Seed Park of the Agricultural Research wing in Guntur district for distribution of house sites to the poor. The land was allotted to the Park in Amaravati village of the district.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court by P Koteswara Rao of Velpuru village in Guntur district seeking the court’s intervention in stopping the government from distributing the land meant for the Seed Park which is aimed at taking up agriculture research as house sites to the poor as part of the government scheme.Passing interim orders to the government not to distribute the 110 acres land, the Bench asked the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (revenue), NG Ranga Agricultural University Registrar, Principal Secretary and SV Veterinary University to file their counter.