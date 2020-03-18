Exclusive corporation on cards to combat pollution

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to form an exclusive corporation to combat pollution. The corporation will collect waste from industries, hospitals and other institutions and process it without causing any harm to environment.During a review meeting conducted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, officials of the AP Pollution Control Board explained about the corporation.

The officials came up with the proposal to set up an exclusive corporation for the purpose after the Chief Minister, in an earlier review meeting, expressed concern over pollution and issued directions to the officials to stop drain water and other waste material reaching canals,rivers and sea. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister instructed officials to follow the policies being implemented in developed countries for controlling pollution and wanted them to ensure that all such practices are implemented by the corporation.

“There would be no future if we fail to protect the environment. Seas, rivers and canals are getting polluted. We should follow higher standards in controlling the pollution,’’ he asserted. Stressing on the need for having an effective mechanism for collection of waste from industries, hospitals and other firms, he wanted the officials to frame standard operating procedures.

“We should not create any hardships to the industries that are following pollution norms. But at the same time, we should send a clear signal that action is imminent for those violating the norms. Suggestions to be followed in terms of controlling pollution should be displayed in the industries. There is a need for encouraging whistleblower system,’’ Jagan said.