STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Exclusive corporation on cards to combat pollution

 The State government is all set to form an exclusive corporation to combat pollution.

Published: 18th March 2020 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government is all set to form an exclusive corporation to combat pollution. The corporation will collect waste from industries, hospitals and other institutions and process it without causing any harm to environment.During a review meeting conducted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, officials of the AP Pollution Control Board explained about the corporation.

The officials came up with the proposal to set up an exclusive corporation for the purpose after the Chief Minister, in an earlier review meeting, expressed concern over pollution and issued  directions to the officials to stop drain water and other waste material reaching canals,rivers and sea. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister instructed officials to follow the policies being implemented in developed countries for controlling pollution and wanted them to ensure that all such practices are implemented by the corporation.

“There would be no future if we fail to protect the environment. Seas, rivers and canals are getting polluted. We should follow higher standards in controlling the pollution,’’ he asserted. Stressing on the need for having an effective mechanism for collection of waste from industries, hospitals and other firms, he wanted the officials to frame standard operating procedures.

“We should not create any hardships to the industries that are following pollution norms. But at the same time, we should send a clear signal that action is imminent for those violating the norms. Suggestions to be followed in terms of controlling pollution should be displayed in the industries. There is a need for encouraging whistleblower system,’’ Jagan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp