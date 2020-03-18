Platform ticket fare increased to Rs 50 to regulate rush at rly station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to regulate the rush at railway stations as a precautionary measure at the times of coronavirus, the South Central Railway (SCR) has enhanced the fare of platform tickets at all major railway stations, with effect from Tuesday midnight till March 31. In Vijayawada railway station, the platform ticket price was enhanced to `50 from `10. The move will also be implemented in other suburban stations—Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Kakinada Town, Tuni, Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Nidadavolu, Kakinada Port, Annavaram, Bhimavaram Junction, Gudivada and Narasapur— in the Vijayawada division. While at the small stations (NSG - 5 and 6), the fare will be `20.

“The step will supplement the action plan already in implementation to tackle coronavirus. Regulating entry on railway platforms will enable maintaining social distance among the rail users, besides decongesting the premises. Rail users are requested to cooperate with us in this endeavour for overcoming a common cause,” SCR spokesperson Ch Rakesh said in a press release issued on Tuesday.