Screening machines yet to be set up at Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: Amid growing fear over the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the authorities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams are yet to procure thermal screening machines for examination of the devotees thronging the hill shrine. With this, a section of devotees appealed to the Endowments Department to take necessary steps in this regard. “It’s surprising that the Endowments Department is yet to equip the Kanaka Durga temple with the screening machines,” V Lakshmana Rao, a devotee, said.

When asked if the temple authorities were taking any precautionary measure for the devotees waiting in the queues, he maintained that the staff were distributing homeopathic medicines and placed hand sanitisers near wash basins. “However, the temple authorities should pro-actively procure the equipment for the safety of the public.”

Another devotee P Chaithanya suggested that the temple authorities prevent the entry of those with the symptoms of flu and cold. “I came to know that the department has urged major temples to cancel darshan and other special sevas in the wake of coronavirus. But will the temples implement such guidelines when they do not equip the premises with thermal screening machines, which is a must in these situations?”Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, Durga temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu said the temple administration has been taking all precautionary measures to protect the health of thousands of devotees coming to the temple.

“As part of our initiatives, we have requested the devotees not to come to the temple if they have even the slightest symptoms of cold or fever.” Informing about the steps being taken by the temple in preventing the outbreak, he said medical teams were stationed at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam, Arjuna Street and near the protocol office to provide necessary assistance to the devotees.

On thermal screening machines, the EO said the temple authorities have requested the Endowments Department to provide the machines and a decision in this regard was yet to be taken. Commenting on the dip in the devotees thronging the hill shrine, Suresh Babu said the temple, which usually witnessed a daily footfall of around 25,000-30,000, was now being visited by around 10,000 people. “We have not imposed any restriction in the darshan timings, and arjitha sevas offered to the goddess are being done as usual. We are allowing the devotees for darshan through various entry points and are requesting them to follow the precautionary measures by wearing masks, and guidelines issued by the government,” the EO added.