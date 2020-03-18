SEC to CS: Polls were deferred after considering situation across India

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan summoned him to know the reasons for the postponement of local elections and a letter shot off by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney stating that situation related to COVID-19 is under control in AP, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary on Tuesday maintaining that the decision was taken after “careful consideration” of the situation across the country.

In the three-page letter released to the media on Tuesday, Ramesh Kumar explained the reasons for the postponement of the elections. On the possibility of the postponement of elections hampering the possibility of accessing the 14th Finance Commission grants meant for local bodies, Kumar pointed out, “For the release of funds to local bodies, holding of local elections is one of the conditions. ln the past, the State government was able to access the funds of the previous years also after holding elections.”

The SEC assured that they were prepared to support State government’s efforts to access the 14th Finance Commission funds through any requisite documentation from their end. Ramesh said coronavirus is truly a circumstance beyond anticipation and pointed out that even Maharashtra, West Bengal and neighboring Odisha have also put on hold the local elections. “ln fact, in the State Election Commissioners’ Group, which is active information sharing real-time platform, all the Commissions to my knowledge have deferred holding bypolls. Bihar is one such example. UP is following the suit. Goa is actively reconsidering its election schedule,” he explained.

“Precisely keeping this in view, I had specifically mentioned to you to get in touch with Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, on March 14 when we met at the SEC office. Prior to this, I had also been regularly in touch over the telephone with Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare. Understandably, the Health Department was busy and could not share any information. Therefore, to put any blame at the doorstep of the Commission is not factual. It is incorrect,” he said.

Taking all steps for smooth conduct of polls: SEC to HC

The SEC on Tuesday told the High Court that it is taking all steps for the smooth conduct of local body elections. Stating that it had put on hold the election process for six weeks, the SEC informed the court that it would resume the election process once the situation comes to normal. Filing its counter in a PIL filed by TDP leader K Ravindra, the SEC said that it will use all the powers for the smooth conduct of elections. The SEC said it will strictly implement the MCC and it has taken all possible steps to prevent physical attacks on contesting candidates during the filing of nominations.

The SEC told the court that it had issued orders for taking action against Tadipatri MLA. The revenue, panchayat and municipal officials were directed to give caste certificates and no due certificates in time for candidates. The SEC also said it had recommended action against police officials for failing to prevent election-related violence