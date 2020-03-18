Sujana discusses ‘violence’ in local polls with JP Nadda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP YS Chowdary called on his party’s national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday and apprised him of the violence in the local body elections allegedly by the ruling party and their subsequent deferment. The Rajya Sabha member, who jumped to the saffron party from the TDP in June last year, is also said to have discussed the issue of the proposed capital relocation by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

According to a statement, Sujana Chowdary informed the BJP national president as to how the YSRC allegedly instigated violence in a bid to win the local body elections. He also took to his party chief’s notice the latest development regarding the local polls. The MP also is said to have discussed the strengthening of the saffron party in Andhra Pradesh. In the past, Sujana said that his party would request its national president to visit the State, if necessary, alleging that the YSRC was resorting to ‘undemocratic’ practices.