Be more lenient in issuing loans to farmers, Jagan tells bankers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Explaining in detail the initiatives being taken up by his government for the welfare of farmers and women, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, besides seeking the cooperation of bankers, also expressed dissatisfaction over the banks for not liberally sanctioning loans to tenant farmers and charging higher interest rates.

Chairing that 210th State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting in the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, “Bankers should come forward and extend loans to the tenant farmers, as well as to small-scale and medium industries under the YSR Navodayam scheme. Numbers of loans sanctioned under PM Mudra Yojana and for SC and ST women are very less. Focus should be also laid on loans to self help groups.’’

Stating the banks were collecting higher interest rates up to 12.5% and 13.5%, he said banks should act on humanitarian grounds in this regard by scaling down the interest rates to benefit women and small scale entrepreneurs. The chief minister stated that the government had proposals to provide zero-interest loans of about Rs 10,000 to micro-enterprises to boost up their business activities. He also instructed the banks to take up digitisation in all districts just like the one existing in Kadapa.

Asserting strengthening the farmers financially was his government’s priority, he said, “With the sole intention to deliver hassle-free services such as quality seeds, pesticides and fertilisers, the government has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras at village secretariats,” he said.Moreover, details in e-panta would be integrated with banks so that the banks could issue loans to farmers based on the details entered. The farmers’ details would be collected through village agriculture and revenue assistants for which they were provided with tabs.

Tenant farmers’ details would also be available in e-panta so that the landowner and tenant should sign the agreement under the revenue assistant to avail the loan. “RBKs would help farmers in suggesting the type of crop to be cultivated based on demand and supply.”

“The bankers should grant loans to farmers generously as the State would ensure minimum support price (MSP) to all crops. Farmers, through RBKs, can notify the government if they did not get satisfactory prices for their produce. The government would intervene and take the necessary steps to provide MSP. Rythu Bharosa amount would be issued through RBKs from May 15,” he added.

Scheme to help small traders in June

The chief minister also announced that a scheme would be implemented in June to support micro-enterprises and issue interest-free loans of Rs 10,000. This scheme would be helpful for small vendors and micro-enterprises, who were in large numbers.